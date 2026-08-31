Bessent says growth is the only way out of debt

U.S. Treasury ​Secretary Scott ‌Bessent said ​on Monday his message to the ‌Group of 20 finance leaders was one of growth, saying the only way ‌to get out of debt ‌was to grow their way out of debt.

"The world is awash in ⁠debt ​post ⁠GFC, post COVID, and the only way for ⁠us to get out of this ​is to grow our way ⁠out of this ... I'm confident that a ⁠lot ​of the leaders are very receptive to this," he said ⁠as a two-day gathering of the leaders kicked ⁠off ⁠in Asheville, North Carolina.