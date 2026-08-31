Bessent says growth is the only way out of debt
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday his message to the Group of 20 finance leaders was one of growth, saying the only way to get out of debt was to grow their way out of debt.
"The world is awash in debt post GFC, post COVID, and the only way for us to get out of this is to grow our way out of this ... I'm confident that a lot of the leaders are very receptive to this," he said as a two-day gathering of the leaders kicked off in Asheville, North Carolina.