Soccer-Liverpool sign France forward Barcola from PSG

Liverpool have signed France ​forward Bradley Barcola from ​European champions Paris St ‌Germain ​on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

British media reported that ‌the 23-year-old had signed a five-year deal in a package worth around £120 million ($162 million). "It took a long time but I'm really ‌happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and ‌all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play," Barcola told Liverpool's website.

A product of Olympique Lyonnais' academy, Barcola ⁠was ​part of France's ⁠squad at this year's World Cup and is known for his pace ⁠and dribbling ability. Barcola joined PSG in 2023 in a deal worth €45 ​million ($52 million).

He made 152 appearances for the French club, scoring ⁠39 goals and contributing 37 assists and helping them win back-to-back Champions League ⁠titles, ​three Ligue 1 crowns and two French Cups. Barcola had two years left on his PSG contract but faced ⁠stiff competition for a starting spot in an attack that includes ⁠2025 Ballon ⁠d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ferran Torres.

($1 = 0.8623 euros)