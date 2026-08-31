Soccer-Liverpool sign France forward Barcola from PSG
Liverpool have signed France forward Bradley Barcola from European champions Paris St Germain on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.
British media reported that the 23-year-old had signed a five-year deal in a package worth around £120 million ($162 million). "It took a long time but I'm really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play," Barcola told Liverpool's website.
A product of Olympique Lyonnais' academy, Barcola was part of France's squad at this year's World Cup and is known for his pace and dribbling ability. Barcola joined PSG in 2023 in a deal worth €45 million ($52 million).
He made 152 appearances for the French club, scoring 39 goals and contributing 37 assists and helping them win back-to-back Champions League titles, three Ligue 1 crowns and two French Cups. Barcola had two years left on his PSG contract but faced stiff competition for a starting spot in an attack that includes 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ferran Torres.
($1 = 0.8623 euros)