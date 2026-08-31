Soccer-Liverpool sign France forward Barcola from PSG

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 18:54 IST
Soccer-Liverpool sign France forward Barcola from PSG

Liverpool have signed France ​forward Bradley Barcola from ​European champions Paris St ‌Germain ​on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Monday.

British media reported that ‌the 23-year-old had signed a five-year deal in a package worth around £120 million ($162 million). "It took a long time but I'm really ‌happy today to be able to play for Liverpool and ‌all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play," Barcola told Liverpool's website.

A product of Olympique Lyonnais' academy, Barcola ⁠was ​part of France's ⁠squad at this year's World Cup and is known for his pace ⁠and dribbling ability. Barcola joined PSG in 2023 in a deal worth €45 ​million ($52 million).

He made 152 appearances for the French club, scoring ⁠39 goals and contributing 37 assists and helping them win back-to-back Champions League ⁠titles, ​three Ligue 1 crowns and two French Cups. Barcola had two years left on his PSG contract but faced ⁠stiff competition for a starting spot in an attack that includes ⁠2025 Ballon ⁠d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ferran Torres.

($1 = 0.8623 euros)

TRENDING

1
Prediction market startup Kalshi permanently bans ex-US lawmaker Santos from trading

Prediction market startup Kalshi permanently bans ex-US lawmaker Santos from...

Global
2
Trescothick happy with England pace attack's development, says won't "ease off the gas" at Edgbaston against Pakistan

Trescothick happy with England pace attack's development, says won't "ease o...

Global
3
Bessent says goal of U.S. sanctions is to get Iran to 'come to the table' 

Bessent says goal of U.S. sanctions is to get Iran to 'come to the table' 

Global
4
Gautam Adani calls for new credit framework to assess India's large infrastructure platforms

Gautam Adani calls for new credit framework to assess India's large infrastr...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

Protecting More Than Lungs: New ICU Eye Care Plan Tackles Hidden Risks of Prone Ventilation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026