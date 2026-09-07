Controversy Erupts over Mandatory News Viewing in Hainan School

A Chinese high school in Hainan is under scrutiny for reportedly mandating students to watch state news, causing concerns over political indoctrination in education. Social media criticism likens the regimen to prison schedules, highlighting deeper worries about political messaging prevalence in Chinese educational practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 20:51 IST
Controversy Erupts over Mandatory News Viewing in Hainan School
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

A high school in Hainan Province, China, is facing backlash after requiring its students to watch the state broadcaster's evening news daily. The move has led to accusations of embedding political messaging into the educational curriculum, according to The Epoch Times.

Screenshots circulating on social media reportedly show Haikou No. 4 Secondary School's senior section schedule, which includes a 30-minute session to view the news during evening study hours. The day begins at 6:20 a.m., with students attending nine classes before returning to their dormitories at 11 p.m. At 7 p.m., they are required to watch the news prior to evening study sessions.

The compulsory broadcast session has sparked online criticism, with comparisons to prison routines and queries over the necessity of exposing students to what many describe as Communist propaganda. Broader concerns over political education in China are also being revived, with a Jiangsu resident complaining about existing ideological elements in his child's schooling, including revolutionary songs taught in kindergarten.

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