Paris Court Hears Shocking Murder Confession in Former Rugby Player's Death

Loik Le Priol, once affiliated with a far-right group, has confessed to murdering former Argentina rugby player Federico Aramburu in Paris four years ago. On the trial's first day, Le Priol admitted responsibility for the fatal altercation with Aramburu, who was shot dead during a night out in the city's vibrant quarters.

Professing self-defense, Le Priol, 32, acknowledged the court's authority to determine the legitimacy of his claim, expressing ongoing sorrow and a wish for forgiveness. Facing a murder charge, he stands alongside Romain Bouvier, 35, alleged to have attempted murder during the same incident. Both are already imprisoned for aggravated assault in another case.

During the March 19, 2022 incident, Aramburu, accompanied by fellow rugby player Shaun Hegarty, encountered Le Priol, Bouvier, and Lyson Rochemir at a Paris cafe, where a deadly confrontation ensued. Surveillance footage captured the heated exchange leading to Aramburu's fatal shooting. All defendants are facing life sentences, with the trial expected to conclude by September 25.