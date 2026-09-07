Supreme Court Condemns Attacks on Doctors in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed significant concern over recurrent assaults on doctors and hospital staff in Maharashtra, labeling such attacks as a growing concern of law and public order. This response came during a hearing related to allegations against Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre for assaulting medical personnel at a civic hospital in Dombivli, in July.

The court also acknowledged another alleged assault in Palghar. 'There is another incident yesterday. Same group of people. Again assaulting doctors,' the bench noted. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Mhatre, contested this connection, but the bench emphasized the underlying 'same ideology'. The judges questioned the rationale behind such violent acts, stressing their unacceptable nature.

Justice Vikram Nath remarked that the situation is deteriorating and called for the detention of the perpetrators, asserting their lack of entitlement to public freedom. The Supreme Court was evaluating Mhatre’s challenge against the Bombay High Court’s strict conditions accompanying his relief in the Dombivli assault case. During the proceedings, Mhatre withdrew his appeal contesting the bail conditions, prompting the court to consider the Maharashtra government’s plea challenging the High Court’s bail approval to Mhatre and others.