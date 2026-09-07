Tennis at Flushing Meadows Heats Up with Thrilling Quarter-Finals

The U.S. Open quarter-finals promise excitement as top seeds including Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton, Aryna Sabalenka, and Linda Noskova vie for a place in the semi-finals. Alcaraz, a two-time champion, and Sabalenka, a top-seeded player, face tough challenges in their quests to continue their winning streaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 21:59 IST
Tennis at Flushing Meadows Heats Up with Thrilling Quarter-Finals
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The U.S. Open is reaching a thrilling crescendo as the competition enters the quarter-final stage, where two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz will face off against popular American player Ben Shelton at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka continues her pursuit of a third consecutive title.

Among the day's most anticipated matches, Alcaraz and Shelton will battle for a spot in the semi-finals. The defending champion and Spanish second seed, Alcaraz, might play the unwelcome role on home soil for Shelton, who thrives on the energy of American fans.

On the women's side, Aryna Sabalenka aims to secure her spot in history by facing Czech talent Linda Noskova. The Belarusian top seed has cruised through to the quarters without dropping a set, eyeing a rare consecutive victories on hardcourt.

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