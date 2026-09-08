Rajnath Singh Strengthens Indo-Lanka Ties Amid Strategic Visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is enhancing India-Sri Lanka relations with a three-day visit focused on maritime and security cooperation. Engaging with Sri Lankan authorities and the Indian diaspora, Singh emphasizes mutual cooperation under India's Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR frameworks, reinforcing economic and defence partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 15:07 IST
Rajnath Singh Strengthens Indo-Lanka Ties Amid Strategic Visit
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warmly received by Indian diaspora in Colombo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh received a warm welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival at a Colombo hotel on Tuesday, marking the start of his three-day official visit to Sri Lanka aimed at bolstering maritime and security cooperation between the two nations.

The agenda includes strategic discussions with Sri Lankan leaders focusing on reinforcing bilateral relations and strengthening the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka partnership. The Ministry of Defence stated Singh's visit underscores New Delhi's commitment to long-standing and friendly ties, key areas of mutual interest being maritime and defence collaboration.

Highlighting the historic and civilizational connections shared by India and Sri Lanka, Singh expressed optimism about the diplomatic mission, reiterating Sri Lanka's vital role under India's Neighbourhood First and MAHASAGAR initiatives. The visit is seen as a continuation of India's supportive role during Sri Lanka's economic challenges and underscores growing collaboration.

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