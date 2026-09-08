Telangana Assembly Denounces BRS MLCs for Unparliamentary Conduct

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution condemning BRS MLCs for making alleged derogatory remarks against Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. The resolution demands an apology from opposition leader K Chandrashekhar Rao, emphasizing the need for upholding dignity and institutional integrity in legislative proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 18:40 IST
Telangana Assembly Denounces BRS MLCs for Unparliamentary Conduct
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy speaking in Assembly (Photo: Telangana Assembly). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant move, the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution vehemently condemning disparaging and unparliamentary comments purportedly made by BRS MLCs Tata Madhusudhan and N Naveen Kumar Reddy against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. The resolution described the remarks, allegedly made near Gate No 3 within the Assembly precincts on September 7, as 'highly derogatory, insulting and unparliamentary'.

The resolution further criticized the alleged actions of the two MLAs for removing their T-shirts in public in the presence of women, condemning it as 'highly objectionable' and indicative of disrespect towards women. It was emphasized that such behavior is unbecoming of a Member of the Legislative Council and undermines the dignity of both the Speaker and the Assembly.

The House resolved that political disagreements or personal grievances do not justify lowering the dignity of the Presiding Officer. Therefore, the Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao was called upon to take responsibility for the alleged misconduct of his party members and apologize unconditionally to maintain institutional integrity. The resolution, signed by Telangana's Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha, will be forwarded to the Legislative Council Chairman for further action.

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