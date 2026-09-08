Delhi Gears Up for BRICS Summit with Comprehensive Traffic Plan

In preparation for the BRICS Summit set to take place from September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Traffic Police has finalized an extensive traffic and security management plan. The event will host international heads of state, foreign delegates, and prominent dignitaries, necessitating enhanced traffic regulation.

Additional CP (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta told ANI that plans include special security and mobility protocols to ensure seamless transit for foreign delegates while reducing public inconvenience. He emphasized the detailed itineraries and rehearsals conducted along the routes from key hotels to Bharat Mandapam to ensure efficiency.

Traffic police have recognized 22 diversion points to manage the flow of public vehicles and mitigate disruptions during VIP motorcades. Gupta noted that public advisories are issued regularly to update commuters about traffic restrictions and alternative routes. With restrictions surrounding key corridors, including Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, citizens are encouraged to plan their travel meticulously to avoid congestion.