Rajnath Singh Pledges Unwavering Support to Sri Lanka Amid Deep-rooted Bonds

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during his visit to Colombo, reaffirmed India's steadfast support for Sri Lanka in times of crisis, highlighting the longstanding cultural and political ties between the nations. Singh emphasized the importance of strong regional alliances and underscored India's growing global influence and economic prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 19:53 IST
Rajnath Singh Pledges Unwavering Support to Sri Lanka Amid Deep-rooted Bonds
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/X/@DefenceMinIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing a community reception in Colombo during his three-day visit to Sri Lanka, reiterated New Delhi's commitment to supporting Colombo in any crisis, citing the deep-rooted, civilisational bonds between the two nations. Singh emphasized Sri Lanka as a 'very close friend,' underscoring the immutable nature of neighboring relationships in India's view.

Singh, on his inaugural bilateral visit to Sri Lanka as Defence Minister—the first by an Indian Defence Minister in almost four decades—acknowledged the significant role of the Indian diaspora. He elaborated on the pivotal part the diaspora plays in reinforcing cultural, political, and business ties while expressing a personal sense of belonging during his visit.

The Defence Minister highlighted India's expanding global stature and economic might, detailing strides in digital transformation and defence exports, citing an impressive growth from Rs 600 crore to Rs 39,000 crore over 12 years. The visit occurs as India and Sri Lanka aim to enhance their traditionally close relationship, focusing on defence and maritime cooperation.

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