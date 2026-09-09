UN Human Rights Chief Praises India's Dialogue-Driven Protest Response

Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, commended India's peaceful engagement with student-led protests in New Delhi. He criticized countries like Pakistan and China for using force over dialogue. Türk urged global respect for rights to protest, express freely, and access information to foster trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:24 IST
UN Human Rights Chief Praises India's Dialogue-Driven Protest Response
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk addresses the 63rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. (Image Source: UN Web TV). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant address to the UN Human Rights Council, Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, singled out India for praise over its handling of recent student-led protests in New Delhi. Speaking in Geneva at the 63rd session, Türk emphasized that engaging in dialogue with young leaders is a more effective strategy than resorting to excessive force.

Türk highlighted the importance of maintaining the rights to peaceful protest and freedom of expression, viewing these as pivotal in building trust between governments and their citizens. In contrast to India’s approach, he expressed concern about the repressive measures seen in countries like Pakistan and China, where excessive force and arbitrary detentions have been employed. He particularly urged China to review its national security laws and address human rights abuses.

The UN rights chief's remarks highlighted India as a positive example amidst widespread criticism of the use of force to suppress dissent in other nations. Türk underscored that peaceful protest should be a bridge to dialogue and change, advocating for civic engagement as a powerful tool for addressing public discontent.

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