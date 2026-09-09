India-Sri Lanka Maritime Partnership: Anchoring Regional Prosperity

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the potential of India and Sri Lankan ports to act as 'engines of shared economic growth' during his address at Sri Lanka's Ministry of Defence. He highlighted the crucial role of maritime industries as drivers of future prosperity.

In his speech on 'India-Sri Lanka Maritime Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region,' Singh referred to the premise that 'proximity creates interdependence,' leading to immense opportunities for collaboration between the two nations. He acknowledged the longstanding fishermen disputes and called for joint efforts to resolve fisheries issues in mutually beneficial ways.

Singh advocated for moving beyond traditional cooperation frameworks by invoking Prime Minister Modi's MAHASAGAR vision for holistic bilateral cooperation. He proposed creating a real-time maritime awareness system to counter illegal activities and establishing an economic framework covering various maritime sectors.