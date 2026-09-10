EAM Jaishankar Meets Prince Rahim Aga Khan: Strengthening Heritage and Social Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prince Rahim Aga Khan V discussed social development and heritage preservation. The visit aims to enhance cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network, with plans to expand joint efforts in various community initiatives and broader development programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 13:13 IST
EAM Jaishankar Meets Prince Rahim Aga Khan: Strengthening Heritage and Social Ties
EAM S Jaishankar with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V (Photo/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant diplomatic development, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed Prince Rahim Aga Khan V for discussions on heritage preservation under the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). The talks, aimed at strengthening India-AKD relations, touched upon new opportunities in both domestic and international arenas, underscoring the importance of social development at the heart of the agenda.

Prince Rahim, the 50th Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, is on his first visit to India since ascending to leadership. Arriving in New Delhi on Wednesday, he was received by an Indian delegation after an invitation from Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. His visit provides a valuable opportunity to review existing cooperative efforts and explore potential expansions in various community and development initiatives.

This week-long visit, running through September 15, involves high-level meetings with Indian dignitaries, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prince Rahim's itinerary also includes discussions with Home Minister Amit Shah and field visits to AKDN projects in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The visit marks a deepening of ties, building on long-standing partnerships between the Indian government and the Aga Khan Foundation.

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