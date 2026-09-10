European Markets Hold Steady Amid Rate Hike Anticipation

Following Wednesday's significant decline, European stocks steadied as investors prepared for the European Central Bank's expected interest rate hike and awaited comments from President Christine Lagarde regarding oil prices and inflation trends.

Inflation anxieties were stoked by Brent crude surpassing $100 per barrel, reinforcing the need for potentially extended restrictive monetary policy from central banks. The ECB is set for a 25-basis-point rate hike amid continuing concerns.

In macroeconomic developments, German inflation figures aligned with forecasts, while U.S. inflation data due this week could heavily influence the upcoming Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions, with a potential hike anticipated.