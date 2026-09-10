Xi Jinping Demands Action After Deadly Qingdao Shipyard Fire
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged for urgent search and rescue operations following a fatal fire on a foreign cargo ship at a Qingdao shipyard. The incident, which started around 11:15 a.m., led to significant casualties. An investigation and accountability measures are being called for.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a comprehensive response after a devastating fire erupted on a foreign cargo vessel during repairs at a Qingdao shipyard.
The incident, reported by state news agency Xinhua, resulted in substantial casualties, though further details have not been disclosed.
Xi emphasized the need for intensified search and rescue operations, a swift investigation, and accountability measures to address the tragedy's causes and consequences.