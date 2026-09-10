Rising Tensions: Voices Amplify Calls for Justice in Balochistan

In Quetta, the protest camp led by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) marked its 6,353rd day, with families persistently demanding updates on their missing relatives. This ongoing protest outside the Quetta Press Club attracts visitors from diverse societal sectors, all united in solidarity against enforced disappearances, reports The Balochistan Post.

VBMP Chairman, Nasrullah Baloch, expressed grave concerns regarding unidentifiable bodies found in Mastung. The failure to publicly identify the remains has fueled anxiety among families worried their missing relatives could be among the deceased. Nasrullah emphasized the importance of a transparent process to confirm identities, even if the deaths occurred during an encounter, urging authorities to fulfill their legal obligation.

Separately, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) claimed a 17-year-old student from Karachi died in police custody, sparking allegations of torture and misuse of authority. The Balochistan Post details the teenager's mysterious death and the subsequent demand for an independent investigation to address potential human rights violations.