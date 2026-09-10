Ifo Analysis Sparks Debate Over German Government's Debt Utilization

An analysis by the influential Ifo think-tank has ignited controversy, alleging that over a third of Germany's projected 2025 debt intended for defence and security was diverted to other expenditures. This claim has been met with strong opposition from the finance ministry.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz established an off-budget infrastructure fund and revised borrowing rules to boost military spending. The Ifo analysis revealed that in 2025, out of €28.6 billion in additional borrowing, €11 billion did not align with intended defence and security spending.

As the ruling coalition presents its 2027 budget, these assertions challenge its fiscal strategy, with the far-right AfD poised for a constitutional review. Yet, the finance ministry defends that expenditures align with constitutional stipulations.