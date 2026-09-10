Ifo Analysis Sparks Debate Over German Government's Debt Utilization

A recent Ifo think-tank analysis claims that a significant portion of Germany's 2025 extra debt, earmarked for defence and security, has been repurposed. The German finance ministry disputes these findings as flawed. The debate raises questions as Germany's coalition defends its 2027 budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:05 IST
Ifo Analysis Sparks Debate Over German Government's Debt Utilization

An analysis by the influential Ifo think-tank has ignited controversy, alleging that over a third of Germany's projected 2025 debt intended for defence and security was diverted to other expenditures. This claim has been met with strong opposition from the finance ministry.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz established an off-budget infrastructure fund and revised borrowing rules to boost military spending. The Ifo analysis revealed that in 2025, out of €28.6 billion in additional borrowing, €11 billion did not align with intended defence and security spending.

As the ruling coalition presents its 2027 budget, these assertions challenge its fiscal strategy, with the far-right AfD poised for a constitutional review. Yet, the finance ministry defends that expenditures align with constitutional stipulations.

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