Wildfires Fuel Respiratory Crisis in Indonesia Amidst Super-El Niño

Respiratory infections linked to hazardous wildfire pollution have more than doubled in Indonesia over just a week, according to the latest data from the health ministry released Thursday.

The ferocious fires have engulfed widespread areas of forest and peatland across the Indonesian archipelago, with emissions particularly high in the worst-affected provinces on Sumatra and Borneo islands.

This year's wildfire crisis is the most severe in 11 years, fueled by super-El Niño weather patterns that lead to higher temperatures and severe drought. According to the health ministry's spokesperson Widyawati, the number of people suffering from wildfire-induced respiratory illnesses has surged to 113,336 as of September 9, a sharp rise from 50,891 on September 1.

Widyawati reported that over 12.5 million people have been affected by haze across seven provinces, necessitating the distribution of nearly a million masks and hundreds of oxygen concentrator units. Thousands of medical workers have also been dispatched to tackle this public health emergency.

Efforts to aid residents continue, with assessments to identify areas requiring additional healthcare support. Transboundary haze has also impacted air quality in Singapore and Malaysia.

In response to Indonesia's critical need, Japan has dispatched three CH-47 Chinook helicopters, beginning test flights on Thursday, to assist with water bombing operations initiated by the Indonesian military in West Kalimantan, Borneo, starting Friday or Saturday.

Malaysia has offered additional aid in aerial firefighting, as communicated in a letter from their environment minister to Indonesia. Discussions on this cooperation are underway in Jakarta.

Government data reveals that fires have ravaged around 202,000 hectares from January to July this year, with environmental group YKAN estimating an additional 600,000 hectares burned in August.