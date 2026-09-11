US Congressman Urges Action for Missing Nepal Flood Victims

Congressman Suhas Subramanyam addressed the Virginia community at a vigil for Nepal flood victims. He highlighted challenges in locating missing persons due to poor record-keeping. Urging US government intervention, Subramanyam emphasized the need for updated rescue equipment and investment in disaster prediction. Over 5,000 individuals remain unaccounted for.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:55 IST
US Congressman Urges Action for Missing Nepal Flood Victims
US Congressman Suhas Subramanyam attending Nepal floods community candlelight vigil in Virginia, US (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of Nepal's devastating floods, US Congressman Suhas Subramanyam spoke at a candlelight vigil held in South Riding, Virginia, emphasizing the ongoing uncertainty surrounding missing persons. Calling for detailed answers, he joined relatives and community members mourning those still lost amid the disaster's aftermath.

An emotional Subramanyam expressed the profound sense of uncertainty, stating, "We still don't know exactly what's happened, who's missing, who we can possibly find at this point." He acknowledged that the elapsed time has dimmed hopes, with the community praying either for miraculous rescues or some form of closure.

Highlighting systemic issues, Subramanyam noted Nepal's struggles with record-keeping and the enormity of the search and rescue operations. His collaboration with local leaders aims to ensure that the US State Department and Department of Defense provide cutting-edge equipment to aid Nepal's efforts. Additionally, he bemoaned cuts to USAID's disaster prediction funding, urging renewed investment to mitigate future calamities.

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