Key Bilateral Talks on Future Trade at 18th BRICS Summit

President Putin's visit to India for the BRICS Summit sets the stage for crucial talks with PM Modi, aimed at strengthening strategic partnerships in trade, energy security, and geopolitical conflict resolution. A significant increase in bilateral trade is anticipated, aided by enhanced cross-border payment systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 10:59 IST
Key Bilateral Talks on Future Trade at 18th BRICS Summit
Olga Kulikova, Business Ambassador of Russia to India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi is poised for high-stakes discussions as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, hosted by India. His agenda includes pivotal talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a focus on fortifying trade resilience, developing cross-border payment mechanisms, ensuring energy security, and addressing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.

Olga Kulikova, Russia's Business Ambassador to India, expressed optimism about a substantial rise in trade between the two nations. 'We foresee a significant increase in bilateral trade, given the potential for Indian companies in the Russian market,' she stated, emphasizing the mutual benefits of enhanced trade relations facilitated through reciprocal market exposure.

On the sidelines of the summit, India and Russia are set to sign a memorandum of understanding connecting their domestic payment networks. This move will enable smoother cross-border transactions, enhancing the ease of doing business and travel. Additionally, discussions will advance the notion of a BRICS currency, anticipated to simplify trade and boost connectivity among member nations.

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