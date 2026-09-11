Jaishankar Highlights Shifting Economic Landscape at BRICS Forum

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the evolving global political and economic order at the BRICS Business Forum. He noted the impact of geopolitical conflicts and rapid technological advances, emphasizing the increased significance of adaptation in a landscape where risks and opportunities are more evenly distributed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 11:01 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 11:01 IST
Jaishankar Highlights Shifting Economic Landscape at BRICS Forum
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses BRICS Business Forum (Photo/ANI/DD). Image Credit: ANI

At the BRICS Business Forum, S Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs, addressed the profound changes reshaping the global political and economic landscape, marked by newfound volatility and uncertainty. Speaking to international business leaders and dignitaries, Jaishankar highlighted the economic fallout from geopolitical conflicts, pandemics, and climate disruptions.

Jaishankar pointed out that rapid digitisation and technological innovation present numerous opportunities for economic growth and development. According to him, the current environment demands swift adaptability to navigate both risks and opportunities that are increasingly widespread, underscoring the need for proactive strategic responses.

The BRICS Business Forum operates as the primary platform for private-sector engagement within BRICS nations, fostering discussions on trade, finance, and sustainable development. This year, the Forum will focus on strengthening economic self-reliance. The main program of the summit, beginning September 12, will see discussions on India's presidency initiatives, aiming to bolster the BRICS strategic partnership with a focus on trade, AI, and energy security.

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