BRICS Summit: Putin Meets Modi in New Delhi for Strategic Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit highlights crucial discussions with Indian PM Narendra Modi. They focus on enhancing trade resilience, cross-border payments, and energy security. An MoU aims to connect domestic payment networks, facilitating easier transactions and boosting bilateral trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 16:13 IST
BRICS Summit: Putin Meets Modi in New Delhi for Strategic Talks
Olga Kulikova, Ambassador of Business Russia to India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an ambitious move to strengthen bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi to attend the 18th BRICS Summit, hosted by India. The summit set the stage for pivotal discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, and energy security amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Olga Kulikova, the Ambassador of Business Russia to India, expressed optimism about increased trade between the two nations. She emphasized the potential for Indian companies to fill the gaps in the Russian market, which could lead to a significant rise in trade volumes, benefiting both countries economically.

A highlight of the summit will be the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to connect India and Russia's domestic payment networks. This initiative is expected to enhance cross-border payment capabilities using BRICS Pay, thereby promoting smoother and faster transactions for travelers, students, and businesses alike in their local currencies.

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