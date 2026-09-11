Putin and Modi Forge Path to $100 Billion Trade at BRICS

Ahead of the BRICS Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed ambitious trade goals, aiming for USD 100 billion in bilateral trade by 2030. Key discussions included enhancing industrial cooperation, civil nuclear projects, and strategic joint ventures to boost India-Russia economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 16:07 IST
Putin and Modi Forge Path to $100 Billion Trade at BRICS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at Bharat Mandapam (Photo/D. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the formal opening of the 18th BRICS Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in pivotal talks on Friday. The central agenda is to propel bilateral trade, with an ambitious target of reaching USD 100 billion by 2030, according to sources.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has emphasized the urgency for an accelerated economic partnership between India and Russia. Speaking at the INNOPROM India 2026 Co-Chair Plenary Session in New Delhi, Goyal highlighted the need to raise bilateral trade from its current $60 billion to $100 billion. This goal demands a $40 billion increase in the next four years, maintaining double-digit annual growth.

INNOPROM's success in India reflects on the agenda, facilitating industrial collaboration with Russia. Expanding cooperation in sectors like rail, steel, and broader access to the Russian market was highlighted as essential steps. INNOPROM serves as a global hub for manufacturers and buyers, offering a platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and building productive B2B relationships.

Discussions between Modi and Putin also touched on civil nuclear cooperation, skilled labor exchange, critical minerals, and fertilization projects. Sources indicate Putin's visit is poised to amplify the strategic partnership between India and Russia, setting the stage for future governmental and economic initiatives.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why More Rain Does Not Necessarily Mean Less Drought for West African Smallholders

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026