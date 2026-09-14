India-Vietnam to Celebrate 'Year of Friendship' in 2025: Strengthened Ties and Strategic Partnership

India and Vietnam are set to commemorate 55 years of diplomatic relations by observing 2025 as the 'Year of India-Vietnam Friendship'. Following comprehensive discussions at the 19th Joint Commission Meeting, both nations plan to enhance collaboration in defense, trade, cultural exchanges, and regional cooperation, reflecting their deepening strategic partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 22:09 IST
India-Vietnam to Celebrate 'Year of Friendship' in 2025: Strengthened Ties and Strategic Partnership
EAM S Jaishankar with Vietnam’s Foreign Affairs Minister Le Hoai Trung at the 19th India - Vietnam Joint Commission Meeting in New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India and Vietnam have committed to marking 2025 as the 'Year of India-Vietnam Friendship' to celebrate 55 years of diplomatic relations. The decision came after the 19th Joint Commission Meeting on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technological Cooperation, chaired by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Vietnam's Foreign Affairs Minister Le Hoai Trung. The meeting underscored their commitment to deeper collaboration.

Extensive discussions were also held between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese leaders during the visit of Communist Party of Vietnam General Secretary and President To Lam to India, emphasizing enhanced bilateral relationships. Key focus areas for the two nations include defense co-production, expanding trade and investments, and enhancing connectivity.

On the cultural front, both sides celebrated the growing popularity of Yoga in Vietnam and pledged to continue joint heritage conservation. Regional cooperation was reaffirmed, with Vietnam's active role in India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative being highlighted. This Joint Commission Meeting marked significant progress in the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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