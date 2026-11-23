Cricket-Rain delays the toss ahead of second test between S. Africa and Bangladesh
The toss ahead of the second test between South Africa and Bangladesh at Centurion was delayed due to rain on the opening day on Monday.
The toss ahead of the second test between South Africa and Bangladesh at Centurion was delayed due to rain on the opening day on Monday.
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