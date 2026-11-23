US stock index futures rebounded sharply early on Monday as investors regained appetite for ‌AI-linked shares after last week’s selloff.

The rebound follows a tumultuous week in which concerns about the health of the AI trade deepened, with the sector already under pressure from questions over massive spending commitments ‌and political headwinds. Sentiment took another hit when industry darling Anthropic quickly lost momentum following ‌its highly anticipated stock market debut on Thursday.

At 2:29 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis jumped 761 points, or 1.58%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 155 points, or 2.24%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis climbed 758.5 points, or 3.02%. But analysts were ⁠reluctant ​to call a recovery ⁠just yet, preferring to wait and see whether the rebound was sustainable or merely a temporary reprieve.

"As long as ⁠volatility remains elevated, even a sharp bounce is hard to read as the start of a sustainable ​recovery," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, while noting that the AI "bubble has burst." The ⁠benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow Jones indexes both confirmed corrections after ending Friday's session more than 10% ⁠below ​their record closing highs.

"There are reasons to expect further volatility. But there are also reasons why markets could recover before the uncertainties disappear," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo. "A ⁠market rebound does not require the problems to be solved. But investors must distinguish between ⁠companies facing temporary valuation pressure ⁠and those facing lasting damage to profits."

Later in the day, investors will assess business activity data as the S&P Global November Composite PMI data ‌is due.