Indonesia's government is formulating a plan to reap more state benefit from mining firms, whether through equity ‌ownership or revenue, in efforts to increase state earnings, its energy and mining minister said on Monday. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto recently said the state should secure "at least 70% of benefits from all mining permits" without elaborating on the details, ‌unsettling miners in the resource-rich nation. Indonesia is the world's top exporter of thermal coal, nickel and tin, ‌and a major copper exporter.

"Moving forward, we will determine whether the option should be for 70% of the shares or 70% of the revenue to be controlled by the state," Bahlil Lahadalia, who is also the coordinating minister for downstreaming and energy transition, told reporters. He ⁠said that ​the government will honour ⁠existing contracts and the change in equity ownership would apply to future deals.

Bahlil said the options are still being discussed and nothing ⁠is final yet. Greater control of the country's national resources is among President Prabowo's top economic goals. This year he launched ​a new state firm that will monitor exports of key commodities, palm oil, coal and ferroalloys. He ⁠also announced the establishment of a new commodity bourse aimed at getting better pricing for Indonesia's commodity exports.

Miners are seeking clarity on how ⁠the ​70% figure would be calculated, while Indonesia's mining professionals association has said the state has already secured benefits that are far larger than the profits of mining companies. The plan, as well as a new requirement ⁠to pay service charges to process key commodity exports, has renewed policy uncertainty and warrants a continued risk premium ⁠in Indonesia's mining sector, according ⁠to CreditSights, a research unit of Fitch Solutions.

Bahlil said the government needs funds for new infrastructure and public facilities. "This requires acceleration and the optimisation of state revenue by ‌leveraging our natural ‌resource potential," he said.