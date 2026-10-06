Basketball-Euroleague shareholders reject NBA Europe offer, door open for future talks

The NBA’s attempt to ​reshape European basketball hit a roadblock on Tuesday as ​Euroleague shareholder clubs rejected a collaboration offer, ‌raising ​the prospect of a battle for the continent’s biggest teams, players and commercial riches. The door on a deal has yet to be closed though.

The shareholder clubs also did not ‌reach a formal decision on expanding the competition from 20 to 24 teams as part of an approved plan but the Euroleague did confirm the decision to convert the 13 shareholder clubs into franchises in a statement. Representatives of the 13 permanent shareholder clubs met ‌near Lake Como to discuss the expansion plan, with the prospect of an agreement with the NBA dominating discussions ‌around the future of European basketball.

A senior sports executive told Reuters any collaboration between Euroleague and the NBA was unlikely before 2028 because of the difficulty of organising a new competition in time for the 2027-28 season. The Euroleague did not mention the widely reported NBA offer in its statement, but told ⁠Reuters ​last Friday it remained open to ⁠collaboration. Although the clubs rejected the current proposal, talks with the NBA could continue.

The NBA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The ⁠rejection is a significant setback to attempts to unite Europe’s established elite basketball competition with the financial and commercial power of the NBA, ​which plans to launch a 16-team NBA Europe league in 2027.

The NBA and Euroleague have said throughout this year ⁠that they would like to work together on a new competition, but each has also made clear it is prepared to pursue its own plans if ⁠no ​agreement is reached. No deadline has been set for a deal, although the sides have indicated they want greater clarity by the end of the season.

Regarding Euroleague's expansion plan, a person attending the meeting told Reuters the decision on allocating additional ⁠long-term licences would be taken within the next month. The source said the Euroleague was keen to move ahead with expansion and ⁠attention will now be on ⁠whether the NBA submits a fresh proposal before those calls are made.

Up to eight additional long-term licences could be awarded. The remaining places would be filled through a combination of short-term ‌licences, wildcards and ‌sporting qualification through the BKT EuroCup. (Writing by Ruairidh Barlow, editing by ​Ed Osmond and Ken Ferris)