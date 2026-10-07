SpaceX seeks $40 billion financing to buy Nvidia chips, sources say

SpaceX ​is in talks with banks and asset ​managers to raise $40 billion for the ‌purchase ​of Nvidia artificial intelligence chips, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The Elon Musk-led company is in talks with asset manager PIMCO for financing, ‌one of the sources told Reuters. SpaceX is looking to raise about $10 billion in bank loans and $30 billion in investment-grade debt for the chip order, according to a source, confirming an earlier story by ‌the Financial Times.

Apollo is expected to lead the SpaceX deal and help place the debt with ‌a broad range of investors, the Financial Times reported. SpaceX and Nvidia did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Apollo and PIMCO declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified because the deal is still not public.

The ⁠proposed ​funding underscores the enormous ⁠capital requirement of the AI boom, as technology companies race to secure advanced processors and build out the computing infrastructure needed ⁠to support AI development. Morgan Stanley estimates that AI infrastructure will require $1.5 trillion in external financing by 2028, ​even as lenders and investors grow more cautious about funding the industry's expansion.

Shares of the rocket ⁠and spacecraft manufacturer were down 2% in early trade, while Nvidia's stock rose 0.5%. Musk, who took SpaceX public in June ⁠in ​a record $86 billion IPO, said last month that xAI's Colossus 2 data center could more than double the number of Nvidia chips it uses by December.

The company plans to use ⁠Nvidia hardware exclusively to build its data centers, Musk said. Nvidia, the dominant supplier of AI processors, in ⁠August partnered with Apollo, ⁠BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR on financing platforms intended to mobilize more than $500 billion for AI infrastructure projects.