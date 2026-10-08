German coalition affirms reform agenda amid 'historic test' for democracy

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 13:03 IST
German coalition affirms reform agenda amid 'historic test' for democracy

Senior members of Germany's governing ​coalition have vowed to ​quickly implement reforms, according ‌to a ​message to lawmakers seen by Reuters on Thursday, as the government faces record-low approval ‌ratings and the surge of the far-right AfD. "The coalition agrees that economic growth, secure jobs and social cohesion will be at the heart ‌of the agenda," said the message, which was signed by ‌the leaders of the parliamentary groups of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats.

Senior members of the coalition, including Merz and Finance Minister Lars ⁠Klingbeil, ​discussed their ⁠policies at the chancellery late on Wednesday. That meeting was held in a "good and constructive atmosphere," ⁠according to the message.

The renewed show of unity comes as the ​coalition faces growing pressure from the rise of the AfD, ⁠whose successes in recent state elections have intensified concerns among mainstream parties and exposed ⁠tensions ​within the governing alliance. "We are aware that our democracy is facing a historic test in these times," it said.

Germany's welfare ⁠system is under pressure from an ageing society and rising costs for ⁠health and ⁠elder care. The government also needs to plug holes to fund rising investment in defence and infrastructure.

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