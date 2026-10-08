Rallying-Dakar organisers working on new Saudi route for race, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 15:26 IST
Rallying-Dakar organisers working on new Saudi route for race, sources say

Dakar Rally organisers are working ​on an alternative route for the January ​race to ensure it can ‌go ahead ​in Saudi Arabia despite the ongoing situation in the Middle East, three people involved in the World Rally-Raid Championship told Reuters.

Two ‌drivers and a team member said Dakar organisers attended the Rallye du Maroc last week to speak with competitors and team managers. They said they were working on a new route in ‌the north of the kingdom, with fewer bivouacs than planned. Bivouacs are accommodation camps and vehicle ‌service and repair parks set up every night between racing stages.

Race organisers Amaury Sport Organisation unveiled the original route in May, with the start and finish in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) and many stages taking place in ⁠the ​western part of the ⁠country. ASO, the International Automobile Federation and International Motorcycling Federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Middle ⁠East situation has forced organisers to adapt their plan amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's ​Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which has stepped up attacks on Saudi cities, airports and energy ⁠infrastructure. The Houthis said this week they had carried out military operations in Saudi Arabia targeting several locations, including King ⁠Khalid ​International Airport in Riyadh and an Aramco refinery around 50 km (31 miles) from KAEC.

The World Rally Championship decided to cancel the final round of the season in Saudi Arabia, which ⁠was scheduled for next month, due to safety concerns. The Dakar Rally is scheduled to run from ⁠January 1 to ⁠15.

The Dakar is one of the world's most prestigious motorsport events. A record 5,320 km of timed stages were originally planned for the 2027 ‌edition, the ‌race's eighth in Saudi Arabia.

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