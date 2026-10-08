Smoke seen rising from aircraft at Riyadh airport
Smoke was seen rising from a stationary aircraft at Riyadh airport on Thursday, according to a witness and three people briefed on the matter.
There was no immediate official confirmation from Saudi authorities on the reported incident. The aircraft was believed to be empty at the time, the three people briefed on the matter said.
Saudi Arabia said late on Wednesday that one person had been killed in a strike on Riyadh airport and two others in an attack on Abha airport in the southwest.