Smoke seen rising from aircraft at Riyadh airport

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 18:09 IST
Smoke seen rising from aircraft at Riyadh airport

Smoke ​was seen rising from a stationary ‌aircraft at Riyadh airport on Thursday, according to a witness and ‌three people briefed on the ‌matter.

There was no immediate official confirmation from Saudi authorities on the reported ⁠incident. The ​aircraft ⁠was believed to be empty at ⁠the time, the three people briefed ​on the matter said.

Saudi Arabia ⁠said late on Wednesday that ⁠one ​person had been killed in a strike on Riyadh ⁠airport and two others in an ⁠attack on ⁠Abha airport in the southwest.

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