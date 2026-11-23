The Novoshakhtinsk oil ​refinery in Russia's southern ‌Rostov region ​suspended operations on Monday after a massive Ukrainian missile and drone ‌attack, the local governor said on social media.

"During a massive combined drone and missile attack that lasted more than ‌six hours, the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery (NZNP) suspended operations," ‌Yuri Slyusar said on social media. "Emergency services are working at the site to contain the aftermath of the overnight attack," ⁠he ​said.

Ukraine has ⁠stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure and other targets since ⁠the end of October when an energy truce between Moscow ​and Kyiv, declared by US President Donald Trump, broke ⁠down. Russia, which invaded Ukraine in 2022, unleashed a widely anticipated air ⁠campaign ​against Ukraine's energy grid at the end of September, in the heaviest combined attack on ⁠energy sites in months.

The Novoshakhtinsk refinery sells fuel mainly for export ⁠and has ⁠an annual capacity of 5 million metric tons of oil, or around 100,000 barrels ‌per ‌day.