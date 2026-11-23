Personal data ​has been extracted ​from one ‌of LaLiga's ​digital platforms in a cyber attack, the Spanish soccer ‌league said on in a statement Monday. The extent of the leak, which occurred between November 14 ‌and 16, is yet to be determined ‌but LaLiga said personal data from a fan platform and data from clubs had been affected.

The ⁠Spanish ​Agency for ⁠the Protection of Data has been alerted to the ⁠breach and it has been reported to the ​National Police's Central Unit of Cyber-Delinquency. LaLiga became ⁠aware of the attack on November 16, at which ⁠point ​it took measures necessary to contain the breach.

The organisation's security team are analysing ⁠activity on the platform to understand what data ⁠was ⁠affected and have increased supervision of digital services to prevent further attacks.