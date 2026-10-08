Beijing accused of expanding pressure campaign against Taiwan media and entertainers

Beijing is expanding its pressure campaign against Taiwanese entertainers and media figures, using political warnings and access to the Chinese market as leverage, according to Taiwan national security officials, as reported by The Taipei Times.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 19:35 IST
Beijing accused of expanding pressure campaign against Taiwan media and entertainers
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Beijing is expanding its pressure campaign against Taiwanese entertainers and media figures, using political warnings and access to the Chinese market as leverage, according to Taiwan national security officials, as reported by The Taipei Times. The latest incident involved television host Kevin Tsai, who attended the opening of Democratic Progressive Party Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen’s campaign headquarters. According to The Taipei Times, the Chinese military-affiliated social media account Junzhengping criticised Tsai after his appearance at the event, accusing him of benefiting from the Chinese market while supporting Taiwan independence.

The account warned that the Taiwan independence issue was a matter of principle and that there was no room for ambiguity. Taiwanese officials said the move was unusual because Junzhengping has traditionally focused on People’s Liberation Army military exercises and cross-Strait military issues. According to The Taipei Times, officials viewed the criticism as an attempt to establish political boundaries for Taiwanese public figures who have professional or commercial links with China. Tsai had reportedly said that he attended the event to observe the campaign and hear different perspectives, rather than to publicly endorse Shen.

The pressure also extended to Taiwan’s media industry. A Chinese media account, Haixia Fengdu, reportedly criticised ETtoday on Douyin, accusing the outlet of supporting Shen and other Democratic Progressive Party politicians. The account also highlighted ETtoday founder Gary Wang’s visits to China and his participation in cross-Strait exchanges before calling for changes to the organization’s editorial staff. The Taipei Times reported that Taiwanese officials believe the two incidents indicate an effort by Beijing to use commercial interests and access to the Chinese market to influence Taiwanese entertainers, businesses and media organisations.

Officials warned that such pressure could also be intended to interfere in Taiwan’s elections and restrict freedom of expression. They urged Taiwanese citizens not to be intimidated by political threats or red lines imposed by Beijing. Separately, the National Police Agency said authorities are taking seriously any attempt by foreign forces to interfere in Taiwan’s democratic system or threaten personal safety and freedom of expression. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks in 2027

Record Pacific Heat Signals a Powerful El Niño, Raising Global Weather Risks...

Global
2
Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings on Air

Zimbabwe’s Community Radio Teams Train to Keep Life-Saving Disaster Warnings...

Zimbabwe
3
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
4
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Millions of Patient Records Link Tobacco Use to Higher Odds of Golfer’s Elbow Surgery

From Coal to Cattle: Why Mongolia Needs a Structural Economic Shift to Meet Its Climate Targets

Who Controls Climate Finance? ADB’s Gender Window Shifts Resources Directly to Women

Can South Asia Turn Its AI Opportunity Into Jobs and Growth Before Its Demographic Edge Fades?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026