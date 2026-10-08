Tennis-Andreeva fights off Alexandrova to set up China Open semi with Bartunkova

Russian fourth ‌seed ​Mirra Andreeva overcame compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6(4) 7-6(3) on Thursday to reach the China Open semi-finals where she will face Czech Nikola Bartunkova in a young-guns showdown at the WTA 1000 event ‌in Beijing. French Open champion Andreeva, 19, broke 19th seed Alexandrova to move 2-0 ahead before falling 5-3 behind in a fluctuating opening set as both players struggled to hold serve. The teenager, however, recovered to edge the tiebreak.

Andreeva seemed firmly on course for victory in the second, ‌leading 4-1 and serving for the match at 5-3 before Alexandrova, 31, staged a late fightback to force another tiebreak. Andreeva took ‌control of the tiebreak with a forehand winner for a 3-2 lead and won five of the final six points to seal victory and reach her first Beijing semi-final.

"Even when I had an advantage in the second set leading 5-2, I felt like she was still pressuring me," Andreeva said in her post-match interview. "I felt ⁠like she ​was playing better and I did ⁠not take my chances. I could have played more aggressive.

"But what a match this was. I'm super happy with how it went. She played unbelievable today, and ⁠I'm very happy to get my very first win against her." BARTUNKOVA CRUSHES MUCHOVA

Earlier on Thursday, 26th seed Bartunkova reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final with ​a dominant 6-3 6-0 victory over fellow Czech and seventh seed Karolina Muchova in 67 minutes. Bartunkova, 20, controlled the contest from ⁠start to finish, winning five consecutive games to begin the match and the final seven games to complete the rout of Wimbledon runner-up Muchova, who is 10 years ⁠her ​senior.

"I follow her (Muchova) a lot," Bartunkova said. "I have also similar style like her - playing lot of drop shots, volleys." Bartunkova continued her impressive run in Beijing after stunning four-times Grand Slam champion Aryna Sabalenka in the last 32.

Bartunkova will make her top 30 debut ⁠after the tournament. "For sure (I did not expect it) before this tournament," Bartunkova told a press conference. "I played lot of practices with top players - (Iga) ⁠Swiatek, (Coco) Gauff and others. Maybe ⁠it helps a little bit. It was one week before the tournament.

"I tried to play a lot of practices, lot of matches. I think that was the reason I had good preparation for this ‌tournament. I had confidence. ‌But honestly I didn't expect these results."