Russia's Yandex says unclear whether data centre can be restored after drone strike

Russian ‌technology and ​AI company Yandex said on Thursday it could not yet determine whether ‌equipment at a data centre hit by a Ukrainian drone attack could be restored.

Yandex said earlier that ‌the attack on its Sasovo hub, one of its ‌five large data centres, caused a fire and forced it to suspend operations at the site, which hosts tens ⁠of ​thousands of servers. "The ⁠scale of the damage to the infrastructure is still being assessed," ⁠Yandex said in a statement. "For the moment, we cannot confirm ​whether it is possible to restore the ⁠data centre equipment in Sasovo."

The company earlier said some of its ⁠services ​were unavailable and specialist teams were at the site assessing the damage. Two of Yandex's three supercomputers, ⁠used to develop its AI model, are housed at the ⁠Sasovo ⁠data centre. Yandex has not said whether they were damaged.