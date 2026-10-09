Putin tells Iranian president Russia is ready to help resolve Iran conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in talks with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, was quoted as saying on Thursday that Russia was ready to undertake all measures to help end the Iran conflict, Russian news agencies reported from Turkmenistan. "You know our position. On our part, we are ready to do everything we can to help you resolve this situation," Interfax news agency said Putin told Pezeshkian on the sidelines of a meeting of ex-Soviet states.
"We know that Iran is making real efforts to end the conflict, which broke out through no fault of its own, no fault of Iran," he said.