Lawmakers raise alarm at Google plan to acquire Spirit Airlines data for AI models

More ​than ‌120 US ​lawmakers raised concerns on Thursday ‌about Alphabet's Google unit acquiring defunct carrier Spirit Airlines' ‌internal data for $10 million ‌to train artificial intelligence systems. The lawmakers led by ⁠Senator ​Elizabeth ⁠Warren and Representative Steven Horsford said ⁠the sale would include ​100 million emails, 500 million ⁠Microsoft Teams messages and ⁠other employee ​records.

The lawmakers asked the company ⁠to "exclude employee information from the transaction ⁠to ⁠the greatest extent possible."