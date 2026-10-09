Cricket-Australia bat first as Maddinson returns after beating cancer

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the ​toss and elected to bat on ​the opening day of the first ‌test ​against South Africa at Kingsmead on Friday as Nic Maddinson returned to the team after beating cancer.

The tourists named the 34-year-old Maddinson ‌as replacement for injured Cameron Green in a fairytale return after his return from testicular cancer. It is the only change from their last test, a win over Bangladesh in Mackay in August. "He ‌is settled where his game is at," said Cummins of the choice of Maddinson, whose ‌last test cap was a decade ago and who got the nod ahead of all-rounder Cooper Connolly.

"There is a little bit of grass there," the Australian skipper said of the wicket as he showed no hesitation in choosing ⁠to bat ​first on a hot ⁠and humid day. "It's always great to come up against South Africa, who got the better of us last year. ⁠We're pretty excited about the series," he added.

South Africa named their team on Thursday, going with two spinners ​and recalling Anrich Nortje to play in a first class match for the first ⁠time in almost four years Lead attack bowler Kagiso Rabada was left out to continue his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

Captain ⁠Temba ​Bavuma said Nortje offered "x-factor" with the pace of his bowling. "We would have liked to bat first but we'll have to do the job with the ball and exploit whatever moisture ⁠there is in the wicket," Bavuma added.

Teams: South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), ⁠Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, ⁠Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Anrich Nortje

Australia: Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Beau Webster, ‌Pat Cummins (captain), Mitch ‌Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.