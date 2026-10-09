​Wall Street's ​main ‌indexes opened higher ​on Friday as oil ‌prices retreated on easing Middle East supply concerns, though ‌telecom shares remained under ‌pressure after SpaceX's spectrum acquisition raised competitive concerns across the ⁠sector.

The ​Dow ⁠Jones Industrial Average rose ⁠67.32 points, or 0.13%, at ​the open to 51,298.96. ⁠The S&P 500 rose 22.35 ⁠points, ​or 0.29%, to 7,787.71, while the ⁠Nasdaq Composite rose 149.59 points, or ⁠0.55%, ⁠to 27,342.93.