US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stocks open higher as oil slips; telecoms hit by SpaceX spectrum deal

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 19:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stocks open higher as oil slips; telecoms hit by SpaceX spectrum deal

​Wall Street's ​main ‌indexes opened higher ​on Friday as oil ‌prices retreated on easing Middle East supply concerns, though ‌telecom shares remained under ‌pressure after SpaceX's spectrum acquisition raised competitive concerns across the ⁠sector.

The ​Dow ⁠Jones Industrial Average rose ⁠67.32 points, or 0.13%, at ​the open to 51,298.96. ⁠The S&P 500 rose 22.35 ⁠points, ​or 0.29%, to 7,787.71, while the ⁠Nasdaq Composite rose 149.59 points, or ⁠0.55%, ⁠to 27,342.93.

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