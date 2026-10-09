Turkey sack national team coach Montella, football federation says

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 21:34 IST
Turkey sack national team coach Montella, football federation says

Turkey ​have sacked ​national soccer ‌coach Vincenzo ​Montella, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said ‌on Friday. The federation said in a statement that its executive board had ‌decided not to continue with ‌the Italian coach, without giving a reason for the decision or naming ⁠a ​replacement.

Montella, ⁠who took charge of Turkey in September ⁠2023, led the team to the ​quarter-finals of the 2024 European Championship. The ⁠decision follows four consecutive defeats in ⁠the ​UEFA Nations League, including a 3-1 loss to Italy ⁠on Tuesday. Turkey were also eliminated in ⁠the ⁠group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

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