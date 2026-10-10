US lifts sanctions on daughter of Myanmar military-linked businessman

The United ‌States ​lifted on Friday sanctions on the daughter of a Myanmar businessman accused of supporting the country's military, according to the US Treasury Department's website, after she filed a suit seeking removal from the blacklist. The move comes after Reuters reported this week that the Trump ‌administration had opened talks with Myanmar's military-installed government, reversing US policy that sought to isolate the generals who overthrew elected leaders in 2021.

A State Department spokesperson said the decision to remove Myanmar national Theint Win Htet from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List) "reflects the administration’s determination that this designation no longer effectively supports US policy objectives related to Burma." "The ‌administration is using a range of tools to advance key priorities regarding Burma, such as combating scam centers, improving Burma's domestic operating environment for US businesses, and encouraging ‌a peace process to address the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis," the spokesperson said, using the country's previous name.

After the 2021 coup, former President Joe Biden's administration imposed sanctions on senior Myanmar military officers and companies it accused of providing support for the military junta, which triggered a nationwide civil war that has killed an estimated 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million. The Treasury in January 2024 targeted the Shwe Byain Phyu Group ⁠of Companies, ​its founder Thein Win Zaw and his ⁠family, saying the company imported and distributed petroleum on behalf of the military and that the family owned at least 20 companies closely associated with the regime.

Thein Win Zaw's adult daughter, Theint Win Htet, sued ⁠the Biden administration seeking her removal from the SDN List, but her case was dismissed in February 2025. The sanctions freeze any US assets of those targeted and generally bar Americans from dealing with ​them. The US in July 2025 lifted sanctions on several other Myanmar nationals and a firm under sanctions for aiding the military.

Theint Win Htet filed a new ⁠complaint in July this year, arguing that she has no active role in her father's business affairs, adding that the sanctions had interrupted her studies in the US, where she completed a bachelor's degree at New York University ⁠and ​was enrolled in a master's program at Columbia University. "Plaintiff’s US credit cards have been blocked, her foreign bank accounts have been restricted, closed, or refused, and she has been unable to complete her university studies in the United States," said the complaint by Theint Win Htet, who said in the complaint she now lives with her mother ⁠in Bangkok. Her mother was removed from the sanctions list last year.

Campaign group Justice For Myanmar denounced the US move at a time when it said the Myanmar ⁠military was escalating attacks on civilians. "It is deplorable ⁠that the US government continues to delist Myanmar cronies and their family members that provide funding for the junta's terror," the group said. Theint Win Htet's lawyer, Washington-based sanctions specialist Erich Ferrari, filed a notice with the US District Court for the District of Columbia ‌on Friday voluntarily dismissing the lawsuit ‌after her delisting. Ferrari declined to comment.