France sees risk of violence in weekend protests, PM says
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday that authorities feared unrest during protests planned for the weekend and the wave of demonstrations to hit France no longer resembles a student movement but "a movement of urban violence."
High school students have for weeks called for better educational conditions and hundreds of demonstrations have been called for Saturday to commemorate the anniversary of the Yellow Vest protests that paralysed the country in 2019.