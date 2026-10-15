France sees risk of violence in weekend protests, PM says

French ​Prime Minister Sebastien ​Lecornu said ‌on Thursday ​that authorities feared unrest during protests planned ‌for the weekend and the wave of demonstrations to hit France no longer resembles ‌a student movement but "a movement of ‌urban violence."

High school students have for weeks called for better educational conditions and hundreds ⁠of ​demonstrations have ⁠been called for Saturday to commemorate the anniversary ⁠of the Yellow Vest protests that paralysed ​the country in 2019.