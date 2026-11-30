The centre-right People's Party (PP) was set to win the most seats in Spain's election on Sunday and could have a majority if it ‌formed a coalition with Vox, bringing the far right into central government for the first time since 20th-century dictator Francisco Franco. With 74.9% of votes counted, the PP was projected to win 136 seats and Vox would have 50 seats, according to the interior ministry. The ruling Socialists were projected to win 117 seats. A party or ‌bloc needs 176 seats in the 350-member parliament to form a government. Participation of 79.3% was the highest since 1982.

The vote is the first of several ‌European elections in the next year that could see far-right parties make further gains, starting with France in April. While negotiations between the PP and Vox over the distribution of government posts are expected to be difficult, the two parties already have experience of working together, having governed in coalition in four Spanish regions.

VOTING FOR CHANGE "Spain needs a change, and of the options available – and taking ⁠my personal ​values and ethics into account – I believe the ⁠PP is the most sensible choice," said Angela Pastor, a 53-year-old IT worker, after voting in Madrid.

"I would prefer it to govern alone, but we’ll have to see what happens," she ⁠said. Voting in Barcelona, Pena Loren, 77, voiced concerns about a possible shift to the right: “We risk being thrown back a few decades, and I think it’s important that we all ​vote."

The PP says it would prohibit mass amnesties for illegal immigrants, allow for returns to third countries and introduce a points system for legal ⁠immigrants. Vox wants to deport convicted foreigners and give priority to Spaniards in the queue for housing. Vox also backs lower taxes while opposing climate policies and expanded LGBTQ rights.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has ⁠governed ​with fragile minority coalitions since 2018, called an early election, saying he needed a majority after parliament rejected decrees he proposed to address a mounting housing crisis, cited as Spaniards' top concern in a recent Centre for Sociological Research poll. Democracy was restored in Spain in 1978, three years after the death of Francisco ⁠Franco, who ruled the country for almost four decades after a brutal civil war from 1936 to 1939.

Coalition talks face no formal deadline before the first investiture ⁠vote, but if no candidate wins ⁠parliament's confidence within two months of that attempt, fresh elections are automatically triggered. The new lower house will meet on December 23 and elect a speaker. King Felipe will then nominate a candidate for the premiership, usually the leader of the ‌party with the most votes.