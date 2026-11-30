Newly crowned Formula One world champion Kimi ‌Antonelli ​won the Qatar Grand Prix by a mighty margin on Sunday after offering to let luckless Mercedes teammate George Russell win.

Russell had led the 20-year-old Italian away from pole position but lost 10 seconds on his second pitstop as the team struggled, and only partially managed, to clear speed-sapping debris lodged behind the front wing of ‌his damaged car. The Briton, whose season has been largely a tale of unexpected woe, finished second under the Lusail floodlights with McLaren's Oscar Piastri third and Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen finishing fourth to guarantee he ends the season as overall runner-up.

Ferrari secured second place in the constructors' standings with one race remaining in Abu Dhabi after Lewis Hamilton came home sixth -- despite an early steering wheel glitch -- and Charles Leclerc seventh with the pair obeying team orders to ‌hold position in the closing laps. Antonelli, who won the title in Mexico earlier in November, repeatedly asked in the closing stages whether he should let Russell past to take the win but was told the gap between ‌them was too great. He took the chequered flag 31.476 seconds clear for his 10th victory of the season.

"One to add to the list. It kind of just sums up this year," said Russell of an evening that had started so promisingly with Mercedes in a league of their own on pace. “I came round the corner (turn two on the second lap) and there was just debris everywhere. And I knew as soon as I hit it -- it was quite a hard hit -- something wasn’t right. And I just saw the floor now."

'LIKE SOMETHING EXPLODED ⁠UNDER THE CAR' The ​debris was scattered across the asphalt after Racing Bulls rookie ⁠Arvid Lindblad careered off into the gravel at the start and smashed through a polystyrene marker beside the track while Red Bull's Isack Hadjar suffered front wing damage.

The polystyrene was considered the culprit but Mercedes' trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin offered another explanation post-race. "Initially, we thought the ⁠issue was polystyrene lodged underneath the car. Once we had better footage though, it became clear it was actually a competitor's front wing dive plane," he said, with Hadjar's car the suspected source.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff spoke of a jinx and said ​the damage was "massive. It was like something exploded under the car." Russell said he would not have accepted Antonelli's offer of a gifted win, and was happy with the one-two finish -- Mercedes' fourth of the season.

"Obviously ⁠as a team we are trying to help George for the championship and we know how important it is for the team as well, so I was willing to give it back, knowing the situation," said Antonelli. "But the team said it was fine and I kept on with my ⁠race." RED ​BULL AND MCLAREN TIED ON POINTS FOR THIRD

Piastri finished only 1.5 seconds behind Russell, with 2025 champion teammate Lando Norris fifth. The points mean Red Bull and McLaren are now tied on points for third place in the constructors' standings with Red Bull ahead on wins. Hadjar finished eighth, with Liam Lawson ninth for Racing Bulls and Gabriel Bortoleto securing the final point for Audi, who are now only two points behind seventh-placed Haas.

Russell and Antonelli raced ⁠each other for the opening five laps, half a second apart with the young Italian looking for a way past, before the team intervened and told both to hold position. Hadjar, who had got ahead of Verstappen ⁠at the start but was wrestling a damaged car, was then ⁠told to let his teammate through and obliged.

The virtual safety car was deployed on lap 12 due to debris, with both Mercedes pitting and Antonelli having to stack behind Russell -- dropping to nine seconds behind. Antonelli then made up for lost time by rapidly closing the gap before being told about Russell's situation. The Briton managed to keep ‌his teammate at bay until the ‌pitstop and then it was game over as Antonelli made the most of the clean air and sped away.