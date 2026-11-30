Brazil's Lucas ​Pinheiro Braathen produced a ​fast second run to ‌win the ​men's World Cup giant slalom at Copper Mountain on Sunday, securing his fourth consecutive ‌victory in the discipline and his second of the season. Pinheiro Braathen finished in a combined time of 2 minutes 21.01 seconds, overturning ‌a first-run deficit to beat Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner by 0.14 ‌seconds.

Brennsteiner, the leader after the opening run and last season's Copper Mountain winner, clocked 2:21.15. Germany's Anton Grammel completed the podium in 2:21.55, 0.54 seconds behind the ⁠winner. ​Grammel had ⁠been fourth after the first run.

Brennsteiner led Pinheiro Braathen by 0.33 seconds after ⁠the first run but the Brazilian found the speed needed on the ​second descent despite making mistakes late in both runs. "I think ⁠I was able to ski very efficiently today," Pinheiro Braathen said. "I respected the ⁠tracks, ​I made the most out of it and I was able to stay determined.

"I almost lost the victory today to ⁠Stefan, who was more determined all the way to the finish," ⁠Pinheiro Braathen ⁠added. "But luckily, the time was on my side and we brought it home. I'm so, so proud."