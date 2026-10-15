No breakthrough in talks at Antofagasta's striking Centinela copper mine, unions say

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 20:01 IST
No breakthrough in talks at Antofagasta's striking Centinela copper mine, unions say

Negotiations between Antofagasta Minerals and two ​striking unions at Chile's Centinela ​copper mine showed no ‌progress on ​Thursday, while three workers marked their seventh day on a hunger strike.

The Distrito Centinela and Minera ‌Esperanza unions, which together represent more than 700 workers, began the walkout on October 7 after contract talks collapsed. The sides returned to the negotiating table on ‌Tuesday in an effort to resolve the dispute.

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