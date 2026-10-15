Houthis attack presidential palace complex in Yemen's Aden, PM unharmed, officials say

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 21:06 IST
Houthis attack presidential palace complex in Yemen's Aden, PM unharmed, officials say

​Yemen's Houthis fired missiles at the presidential palace complex in the ‌southern city of Aden on Thursday, killing two security guards, two government officials told Reuters.

Yemen's prime minister and cabinet members ‌who were at the Maashiq presidential palace complex ‌were unharmed, Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani said, adding that the Houthis had fired five missiles at the complex. The Houthi-run Saba news agency, ⁠citing ​a military ⁠official, said the group had targeted a military operations headquarters run by ⁠Saudi officers at the complex, as well as weapons ​depots. Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

The Iran-aligned ⁠group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said the strike on what he ⁠described ​as a Saudi military operations headquarters in Aden was part of the group's declared policy of "targeting Saudi ⁠military build-ups wherever they are." Three witnesses had earlier told Reuters they ⁠heard ⁠loud booms in the vicinity of the palace.

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