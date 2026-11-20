British human rights lawyer Helena Kennedy called on Friday for an international tribunal ​to be set up to try members of Islamic State for ​crimes against the Yazidi people during the militant ‌group's ​sweep through northern Iraq in 2014. Kennedy, a Labour Party member of the House of Lords, Britain's unelected upper house of parliament, said the mass rape and enslavement of Yazidi women was "one of the great shames of ‌the past couple of decades."

Several countries, as well as international bodies including the European Parliament, have classified the killing and enslavement of thousands of members of the Yazidi religious minority as genocide but individual accountability has been lacking, she said. Kennedy chaired a group this week which heard testimony from Yazidi survivors in ‌Germany, home to the world's largest diaspora Yazidi community.

Dubbed the International Truth Commission, the group was set up to mobilize support for prosecuting ‌those responsible. It includes this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner Navi Pillay and Oleksandra Matviichuk, whose Ukrainian rights group won the award in 2022. The horrors inflicted on the Yazidis have been widely documented in the years since, but Kennedy said many of the perpetrators had escaped justice.

"International recognition of this genocide is not enough," she said in a statement. "ISIS members ⁠must now ​be brought before courts by governments to ⁠deliver dignity to Yazidi people and show the world that there is no impunity for genocide." She said a dedicated international tribunal would provide a "tangible pathway to real justice."

The ⁠attacks on the Yazidi people formed one of the grimmest chapters of the wars in Iraq and Syria, where Islamic State set up a self-proclaimed caliphate that ​ruled around a third of both countries at its peak, before the group was defeated in 2017. Thousands of Yazidis were murdered and ⁠thousands of women were abducted and sold or given away into a form of sexual slavery.

Hundreds of thousands of Yazidis fled Iraq's Sinjar district, at times with the help of US ⁠and ​Iraqi strikes against IS forces, as Islamic State sought to eliminate their religion, which it regards as heathen. While thousands of Islamic State fighters were killed in a US-led campaign, and many more captured, many of those imprisoned have been convicted of membership of a terrorist group rather than ⁠crimes against the Yazidis specifically.

Najlaa Matto, 39, who was kidnapped from her home village of Kocho as a young woman and sold into ⁠slavery, said she hoped her testimony could ⁠keep the issue alive and help bring justice. "I cannot forget what Daesh did to me when I was captured," she told the hearing through an interpreter, using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State. "We cannot say ‌everything we have seen but ‌at least this is an opportunity to say some of it."

(Reporting ​by James Mackenzie Editing by Peter Graff)